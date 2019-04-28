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Immigration is a problem for the entire western hemisphere: Will Hurd
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123 views • April 28, 2019
Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd weighs in on the crisis at the southern border.
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newspoliticsimmigrationfox newsfox news channeldonald trumpmaria bartiromoborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationborder wallsunday morning futuresillegalsmigrant crisishouse representativesus immigrationmaria bartiromo fox newscongressman will hurdrep will hurdu.s. representativeus immigration policywill hurdwill hurd fox newswilliam hurd
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