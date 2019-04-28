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Trump: Illegal immigration is rising due to strong economy, weak laws
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250 views • April 28, 2019
President Trump says illegal immigration is on the rise because the US economy is strong.
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trumpnewspoliticspresident trumpimmigrationpresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumpmaria bartiromoborder crisisborder securitypersonalityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationborder wallsouthern bordersunday morning futurestrump wallmigrant crisismedia relationsmaria bartiromo fox newsmaria bartiromo sunday morning futuresus immigration laws
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