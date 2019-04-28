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Registration Leads to Confiscation—Always
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18 views • April 28, 2019
Gun grabbers will repeatedly say that they don't want to confiscate your firearms—that you can keep your guns—but the Disarm America Movement is moving quickly to take every gun they can.
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