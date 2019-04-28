© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Clinton Reemerges to Peddle Lies About Guns, Gun Owners
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • April 28, 2019
"Bill Clinton can't take being out of the spotlight, so he does what every Democratic politician in America is doing, waging a mis-information—a dis-information—campaign against guns and gun owners... Bill Clinton is making a return to his Clinton-era gun-control agenda." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.