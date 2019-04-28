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Is It In The Bible? The Tithing Deception
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11 views • April 28, 2019
Where is tithing in the bible? I'm sick of hearing greedy men quote from Malachi 3 to support their livelihood. The Irony is that these men are the ones robbing God. They are manipulators and deceivers who's hearts are set on filthy lucre rather than rightly dividing the Word of Truth.
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Visit http://beginningofsorrows.org/
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Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chavestry
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