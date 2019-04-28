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"The Age of Autism" Book Tour with Mark Blaxill & Dan Olmsted ...from an October 1, 2010, Presentation at Mt. Kisco Public Library
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4 views • April 28, 2019
...courtesy of SafeMinds:
Part 1 - Autism Rates Historically Almost Non-existent
Part 2 - Mercury Links in the Earliest Autism Cases
Part 3 - Autism Time Trends and Brick Township, New Jersey
Part 4 - Autism Rates, Mercury_Autism Research and the VSD
Part 5 - Maternal Rubella
Part 6 - Why Autism Rates Haven't Gone Down with Thimerosal Removal
Part 7 - Thimerosal
Part 1 - Autism Rates Historically Almost Non-existent
Part 2 - Mercury Links in the Earliest Autism Cases
Part 3 - Autism Time Trends and Brick Township, New Jersey
Part 4 - Autism Rates, Mercury_Autism Research and the VSD
Part 5 - Maternal Rubella
Part 6 - Why Autism Rates Haven't Gone Down with Thimerosal Removal
Part 7 - Thimerosal
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