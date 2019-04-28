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Living Soil
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29 views • April 28, 2019
Soil Health Institute
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBuJZT0GiS-iVxaPNfqkww
Living Soil: A Documentary
Our soils support 95 percent of all food production, and by 2060, our soils will be asked to give us as much food as we have consumed in the last 500 years. They filter our water. They are one of our most cost-effective reservoirs for sequestering carbon. They are our foundation for biodiversity.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBuJZT0GiS-iVxaPNfqkww
Living Soil: A Documentary
Our soils support 95 percent of all food production, and by 2060, our soils will be asked to give us as much food as we have consumed in the last 500 years. They filter our water. They are one of our most cost-effective reservoirs for sequestering carbon. They are our foundation for biodiversity.
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