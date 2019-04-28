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NTF News Travels Fast - Sunday 28 April 2019
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10 views • April 28, 2019
STOLEN 400-YEAR-OLD BIBLE RETURNS TO U.S. AFTER BEING MISSING FOR DECADES
PILOT KILLED IN NORCO PLANE CRASH IDENTIFIED; AIRCRAFT WAS LAST OF ITS KIND
TIDES UNCOVER REMAINS OF 100-YEAR-OLD SHIP ON NORTH CAROLINA’S SHORE
A SAHARA SUNSET ... IN FINLAND
TRAFFIC CONGESTED AT START OF 10-DAY HOLIDAYS
BIRTHDAY'S FOR TODAY APRIL 28th
HALF OF OLDER DIALYSIS PATIENTS DIE WITHIN A YEAR
AUSTRALIA DECLARES WAR ON FERAL CATS
UNSEEN ‘A CLOCKWORK ORANGE’ SEQUEL DISCOVERED IN AUTHOR’S ARCHIVES
PILOT KILLED IN NORCO PLANE CRASH IDENTIFIED; AIRCRAFT WAS LAST OF ITS KIND
TIDES UNCOVER REMAINS OF 100-YEAR-OLD SHIP ON NORTH CAROLINA’S SHORE
A SAHARA SUNSET ... IN FINLAND
TRAFFIC CONGESTED AT START OF 10-DAY HOLIDAYS
BIRTHDAY'S FOR TODAY APRIL 28th
HALF OF OLDER DIALYSIS PATIENTS DIE WITHIN A YEAR
AUSTRALIA DECLARES WAR ON FERAL CATS
UNSEEN ‘A CLOCKWORK ORANGE’ SEQUEL DISCOVERED IN AUTHOR’S ARCHIVES
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