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Devout Muslim 9 /11 hijackers seen drinking in Florida says Boston Globe Reporter (NBC 2001)
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212 views • April 28, 2019
Read about the Lawyers' Committee FBI Lawsuit & Grand Jury Petition here http://lcfor911.org
September 11, 2001- Kevin Cullen from the Boston Globe talks to NBC News about the 9/11 Hijackers - How were they funded? Why were they drinking if they were "Devout Muslims"?
That was where the lead 9/11 hijackers — Mohamed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi — were spotted at an apartment and bar just four days before... more: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/broward/article101241012.html
September 11, 2001- Kevin Cullen from the Boston Globe talks to NBC News about the 9/11 Hijackers - How were they funded? Why were they drinking if they were "Devout Muslims"?
That was where the lead 9/11 hijackers — Mohamed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi — were spotted at an apartment and bar just four days before... more: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/broward/article101241012.html
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