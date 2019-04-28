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Henry Kissinger Appointed Chairman of 9/11 Commission by Bush, then Resigns
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86 views • April 28, 2019
FBI Lawsuit & Grand Jury Petition: http://lcfor911.org
WASHINGTON -- Facing questions about potential conflicts of interest, Henry Kissinger resigned Friday as chairman of the September 11 commission.
President Bush named Kissinger to lead the 10-member commission last month, dropping his longstanding opposition to an independent probe of the events leading up to the September 11 terrorist attacks
WASHINGTON -- Facing questions about potential conflicts of interest, Henry Kissinger resigned Friday as chairman of the September 11 commission.
President Bush named Kissinger to lead the 10-member commission last month, dropping his longstanding opposition to an independent probe of the events leading up to the September 11 terrorist attacks
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