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Rare Raw 9/11 WTC7 Footage Released Via Freedom of Information Act Shows Small Fires
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1087 views • April 28, 2019
FBI Lawsuit & Petition: http://lcfor911.org
Vince Dementri (CBS) makes his way to WTC7's north side and shows incredible views of only a few floors burning.
We owe Vince a great deal of thanks for making this available. He ventured into a closed area. If he didn't, we might have never seen just how isolated the fires really were.
Vince Dementri (CBS) makes his way to WTC7's north side and shows incredible views of only a few floors burning.
We owe Vince a great deal of thanks for making this available. He ventured into a closed area. If he didn't, we might have never seen just how isolated the fires really were.
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