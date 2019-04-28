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Donald Trump NOW Says We ALL Have to Get our Shots!
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95 views • April 28, 2019
What can I say? Have you been deceived by the "left-right" false paradigm? Donald Trump is not an "anti-vaxxer"! He never was! He isn't fighting the "deep state", duh, HE IS THE DEEP STATE!! He recently announced to the whole world that we should all just line up like good little "sheeple" and take our "shots"!
Time to Wake Up!
Time to Get Smart!
Vaccination IS Genocide!
Time to Wake Up!
Time to Get Smart!
Vaccination IS Genocide!
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