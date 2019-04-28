© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geraldo Rivera 9/11- Building 7 with Bob McIlvaine & Tony Szamboti M.E. 11/13/2010
Follow
0
Share
Report
124 views • April 28, 2019
FBI Lawsuit & Grand Jury Petition: http://lcfor911.org
Geraldo: "...An Intriguing topic...I certainly am much more open minded than I was and it is because of the involvement of the 911 families"
On November 13, Geraldo interviewed 9/11 victim family member Bob McIlvaine & mechanical engineer Tony Szamboti about the destruction of WTC Building 7. During the show Geraldo played the “BuildingWhat?” TV ad – previously seen only on the Internet and on TV in the New York Metropolitan Area.
Geraldo: "...An Intriguing topic...I certainly am much more open minded than I was and it is because of the involvement of the 911 families"
On November 13, Geraldo interviewed 9/11 victim family member Bob McIlvaine & mechanical engineer Tony Szamboti about the destruction of WTC Building 7. During the show Geraldo played the “BuildingWhat?” TV ad – previously seen only on the Internet and on TV in the New York Metropolitan Area.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.