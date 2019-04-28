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9/11 Commission was ordered to scale down investigation: Investigative Journalist Russ Baker in 2010
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68 views • April 28, 2019
FBI Lawsuit and Grand Jury Petition info: http://lcfor911.org
RT Mar 19, 2010: Investigate but not too deeply, that is the message inside documents from senior officials with the Bush administration to the 9/11 commission as they searched for answers after the attacks. Russ Baker, the author of 'Family of Secrets', says that the government doesn't want full disclosure on this issue and that people who investigate may be crossing the line.
RT Mar 19, 2010: Investigate but not too deeply, that is the message inside documents from senior officials with the Bush administration to the 9/11 commission as they searched for answers after the attacks. Russ Baker, the author of 'Family of Secrets', says that the government doesn't want full disclosure on this issue and that people who investigate may be crossing the line.
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