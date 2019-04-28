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Hannity & Colmes: Chaos & Confusion at NORAD on 9/11 - Investigative Journalist Michael Bronner
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55 views • April 28, 2019
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Hannity & Colmes interview journalist Michael Bronner for his 8/2006 article in Vanity Fair, after he obtained some 30 hrs of live NORAD communication tapes from Sep 11, 2001.
9/11 Live: The NORAD Tapes
Michael Bronner, Vanity Fair, 8/2006
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2006/08/norad200608
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Hannity & Colmes interview journalist Michael Bronner for his 8/2006 article in Vanity Fair, after he obtained some 30 hrs of live NORAD communication tapes from Sep 11, 2001.
9/11 Live: The NORAD Tapes
Michael Bronner, Vanity Fair, 8/2006
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2006/08/norad200608
Please help with a donation if you can
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=4MNAJTY6GPJM2&source=url
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