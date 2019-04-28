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9/11: Jon Snow visits Smoldering Ground Zero TWO MONTHS after the attack | UK Channel 4 News
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151 views • April 28, 2019
Read about the Lawyers' Committee FBI Lawsuit & Grand Jury Petition here http://lcfor911.org
UK Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow is granted access to Ground Zero, the site of the collapsed WTC in NYC, in November 2001 - just 2 months after the 9/11 terror strikes. 60 days and lots of water has been sprayed onto the scene but underground fires are still burning.
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UK Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow is granted access to Ground Zero, the site of the collapsed WTC in NYC, in November 2001 - just 2 months after the 9/11 terror strikes. 60 days and lots of water has been sprayed onto the scene but underground fires are still burning.
Please help with a donation if you can
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=4MNAJTY6GPJM2&source=url
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