© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/11 Commissioner Sen. Max Cleland on The 9/11 Commission: "It's a scam" (CNN 2003)
Follow
0
Share
Report
212 views • April 28, 2019
LC for 911 Inquiry FBI Lawsuit and Grand Jury Petition: http://lcfor911.org
Before his resignation, he said that the Bush administration was "stonewalling" and blocking the committee's access to key documents and witnesses. Max was quoted as saying in November 2003: "I... cannot look any American in the eye, especially family members of victims, and say the commission had full access. This investigation is now compromised." He called the 9/11 Commission a "national scandal."
Before his resignation, he said that the Bush administration was "stonewalling" and blocking the committee's access to key documents and witnesses. Max was quoted as saying in November 2003: "I... cannot look any American in the eye, especially family members of victims, and say the commission had full access. This investigation is now compromised." He called the 9/11 Commission a "national scandal."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.