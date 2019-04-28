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Important message for truth seekers
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21 views • April 28, 2019
This message is for anyone still caught in the left/right divide BS, still think vegans are your enemies? Still think the left is your enemy? The average leftist is not your enemy, theyre just fools. We need to spread a message of unification, we need to teach these people about their rights, we need all the people to stand up for freedom and what is right. So please focus on informing people about natural law and natural rights, and please do your best to not sow division, but unity
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