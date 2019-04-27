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Speical Report EXCLUSIVE! THE MEASLES OUTBREAK IS A GIANT FALSE FLAG & A HOAX
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19 views • April 27, 2019
CDC admits that every major outbreak of measles has been caused by ‘migrants’ ie illegal aliens
Exclusive! The Measles Outbreak Is A Giant False Flag & A Hoax
IMAGE CREDITS: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE.
Alex Jones breaks down how the measles outbreak is directly caused by illegal immigration, with even the Center for Disease Control admitting that every major outbreak this year originated from illegal aliens.
Exclusive! The Measles Outbreak Is A Giant False Flag & A Hoax
IMAGE CREDITS: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE.
Alex Jones breaks down how the measles outbreak is directly caused by illegal immigration, with even the Center for Disease Control admitting that every major outbreak this year originated from illegal aliens.
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