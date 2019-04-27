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TRUTH TV - Border Battle: New Mexico
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108 views • April 27, 2019
New Mexico's controversial Democratic Governor Michell Grisham has called the border crisis "a charade that President Trump has concocted to rile up his base."
Grisham even gave the National Guard the boot from the land of enchantment.
A group known as the United COnstitutional Patriots or UCP didn't appreciate the governor's cavalier attitude toward border security and stepped up to give the overworked border patrol a helping hand.
Grisham even gave the National Guard the boot from the land of enchantment.
A group known as the United COnstitutional Patriots or UCP didn't appreciate the governor's cavalier attitude toward border security and stepped up to give the overworked border patrol a helping hand.
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