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TRUTH TV - Border Patriot Arrested, Beaten And Intimidated
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382 views • April 27, 2019
A bad situation on our Southern border got even worse this week with the arrest of the de facto head of the group known as UCP (United Constitutional Patriots). The man was arrested on a two-year-old gun charge and thrown into prison where he was promptly beaten up by inmates and sent to the hospital.
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