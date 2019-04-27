© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 Bizarre Laws Only The U.S. Could Have
Follow
0
Share
Report
406 views • April 27, 2019
There are many laws across the United States that are old, outdated, ridiculous and downright weird. These laws have been on the books for so long, many people have forgotten why they were created, while others have forgotten that they even exist. Aside from the punishable
offenses that we’re all aware of, like theft, murder, robbery and burglary; there are a host of other wacky laws that still exist across the nation.
offenses that we’re all aware of, like theft, murder, robbery and burglary; there are a host of other wacky laws that still exist across the nation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.