Trump Witnessed 9/11 Attack and Spoke with Media Shortly After...

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Personally, I’d be pissed for publicly pre-calling BS on the story with which I planned to go, esp. ‘cause, as someone who’s “in on it”; he’s supposed to keep shut his mouth & not even risk the chance of instilling in anyone doubt, suspicion & distrust of the narrative & ultimately, the US gov.