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Trump: Angry Democrats want to take away your guns
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8 views • April 27, 2019
President Donald Trump vowed to fight for gun rights as he addressed the National Rifle Association Friday and also recited a litany of grievances about the special counsel investigation and Democrats, who he said "want to take away your guns."
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