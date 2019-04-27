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Beto: "AR-15s Will Blow an Orange-Sized Hole Into Their Victims"
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16 views • April 27, 2019
Not only does Beto have zero political positions of note on anything relevant to the country, but he doesn't know the first thing about firearms or firearms laws.
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