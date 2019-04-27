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The Left Will Pack the Court to Destroy the Second
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8 views • April 27, 2019
"The Disarmament Primary is real, and it's not just them saying they want to ban high-capacity magazines or ‘assault weapons.’ It certainly starts with that, but... expanding the Supreme Court to flip it to the left will assure them these types of gun laws will remain the law of the land for generations to come." —Grant Stinchfield
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