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Beto and Co. Will Obliterate the Second Amendment
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4 views • April 27, 2019
"Beto joins, virtually, the entire field of 2020 presidential candidates, who are all on board with policies that don't just seek to regulate the right to keep and bear arms, but seek to obliterate it." —Cam Edwards
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