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Donald Trump urges measles shots for children
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55 views • April 27, 2019
USA Today: Donald Trump urges measles shots for children, in shift from prior warnings on vaccines
TRUMBULL TIMES: Volunteers needed for mock emergency drill at Trumbull High
PAKISTAN TODAY: Protesters burn health unit in Peshawar over polio vaccine
ALJAZEERA: Gunmen kill polio vaccinator in southwestern Pakistan
CLOVER CHRONICLES : NBC News Caught Faking Photo Of Baby Infected With Measles
HEALTH IMPACT NEWS: The Truth About Measles the Mainstream Media is Suppressing
TRUMBULL TIMES: Volunteers needed for mock emergency drill at Trumbull High
PAKISTAN TODAY: Protesters burn health unit in Peshawar over polio vaccine
ALJAZEERA: Gunmen kill polio vaccinator in southwestern Pakistan
CLOVER CHRONICLES : NBC News Caught Faking Photo Of Baby Infected With Measles
HEALTH IMPACT NEWS: The Truth About Measles the Mainstream Media is Suppressing
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