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Beto Flip-Flops On Borders... Again
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331 views • April 27, 2019
Robert Francis O'Rourke, aka Beto, has yet again flip-flopped on borders, in an exclusive video sent to Kaitlin Bennett by Trey Binder. Two months after saying he would "absolutely take down the wall", Beto is now saying he is against open borders.
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