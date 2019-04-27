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NTF News Travels Fast - Saturday 27 April 2019
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4 views • April 27, 2019
WHY SCIENTISTS ARE STUDYING SOMMELIERS’ BRAINS
KEN KERCHEVAL, CLIFF BARNES ON ‘DALLAS,’ DIES AT 83
LIGHT PHYSICAL ACTIVITY REDUCES BRAIN AGING
PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN DIES AFTER FALLING INTO MEAT GRINDER AT WORK
BIRTHDAY'S FOR TODAY APRIL 27th
DOG OWNERS MORE LIKELY TO MEET WEEKLY EXERCISE TARGETS
COSMIC RAYS ARE NEARING A SPACE AGE HIGH
FDA FINDS LISTERIA, SALMONELLA IN U.S. ICE CREAM PRODUCTION PLANTS
KEN KERCHEVAL, CLIFF BARNES ON ‘DALLAS,’ DIES AT 83
LIGHT PHYSICAL ACTIVITY REDUCES BRAIN AGING
PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN DIES AFTER FALLING INTO MEAT GRINDER AT WORK
BIRTHDAY'S FOR TODAY APRIL 27th
DOG OWNERS MORE LIKELY TO MEET WEEKLY EXERCISE TARGETS
COSMIC RAYS ARE NEARING A SPACE AGE HIGH
FDA FINDS LISTERIA, SALMONELLA IN U.S. ICE CREAM PRODUCTION PLANTS
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