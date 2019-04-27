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George Papadopoulos Explains How He Was Spied On By The Obama Administration
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9 views • April 27, 2019
Fleccas talks with Papadopoulos about the Spygate/Russia scandal and his new book DEEP STATE TARGET. George is optimistic that those who investigated President Trump under false pretenses will be brought to justice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rb6em1zCg2A
Papadopoulos @ 46:52 “…it’s also going to take a long time to deprogram Americans. I mean, I don’t say that easily. I mean, I really feel that Americans were brainwashed for two years. As you said this was a psyop against Americans.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rb6em1zCg2A
Papadopoulos @ 46:52 “…it’s also going to take a long time to deprogram Americans. I mean, I don’t say that easily. I mean, I really feel that Americans were brainwashed for two years. As you said this was a psyop against Americans.”
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