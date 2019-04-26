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4/26/19 #TREASON: TRUMP- "WE CAUGHT 'EM!", NRA, Hannity, FDA Cabal #STEMCELLS
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192 views • April 27, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Apr 26, 2019
4/26/19: Today, President Trump dumped the Arms Trade Treaty, sending a memo to the senate asking to terminate ratification of the UN Treaty signed by Obama in 2014 that would allow the UN to override the 2nd Am and USA sovereign control of gun laws in the Republic. On Hannity last night, POTUS declared the coup d'etat on Mainstream media that was meant to overthrow his presidency. Meanwhile, the FDA is attempting to claim control of our stem cells, while going after Dr. Kristin Comella and the US Stem Cell Clinic, which is curing people of degenerative diseases utilizing people's own stem cells.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
President Trump's speech at the NRA convention today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlPX2...
President Trump's interview on Hannity last night:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAqny...
The Ukrainian Gov't wants to give evidence against the Obama Administration regarding SPYGATE:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019...
https://www.usnews.com/news/world-rep...
https://www.ammoland.com/2017/01/u-n-...
Please lend moral support to Dr. Kristin Comella on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/comella.stem...
Learn about the fight to protect our cells from the FDA!
https://mycellsmychoice.org/
Learn about the use of your own stem cells to cure your degenerative disease here:
https://usstemcellclinic.com/
Please donate to the legal fund to stop the FDA from setting a precedent that would regulate our right to use our own human stem cells for our own healing!
https://regenerativeacademy.com/
You can follow the up to date issues on government intervention in our health rights here:
http://www.themomstreetjournal.com/
Last year, on this day, Joe Bid_n spoke at the CURA "Davos of Biotech" event at the Vatican:
http://leozagami.com/2019/04/24/joe-b...
The head of CURA:
https://thecurafoundation.org/board-o...
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-r...
Please get involved locally! Learn how with National Liberty Alliance:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
PLEASE help PROMOTE YAFTV on Brighteon by playing and sharing these videos on that platform:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for the victims of the b_mbings in SL and for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, from the religious zealots. Together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK Freedom from Tyranny! We ARE Free!
Published on Apr 26, 2019
4/26/19: Today, President Trump dumped the Arms Trade Treaty, sending a memo to the senate asking to terminate ratification of the UN Treaty signed by Obama in 2014 that would allow the UN to override the 2nd Am and USA sovereign control of gun laws in the Republic. On Hannity last night, POTUS declared the coup d'etat on Mainstream media that was meant to overthrow his presidency. Meanwhile, the FDA is attempting to claim control of our stem cells, while going after Dr. Kristin Comella and the US Stem Cell Clinic, which is curing people of degenerative diseases utilizing people's own stem cells.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
President Trump's speech at the NRA convention today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlPX2...
President Trump's interview on Hannity last night:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAqny...
The Ukrainian Gov't wants to give evidence against the Obama Administration regarding SPYGATE:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019...
https://www.usnews.com/news/world-rep...
https://www.ammoland.com/2017/01/u-n-...
Please lend moral support to Dr. Kristin Comella on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/comella.stem...
Learn about the fight to protect our cells from the FDA!
https://mycellsmychoice.org/
Learn about the use of your own stem cells to cure your degenerative disease here:
https://usstemcellclinic.com/
Please donate to the legal fund to stop the FDA from setting a precedent that would regulate our right to use our own human stem cells for our own healing!
https://regenerativeacademy.com/
You can follow the up to date issues on government intervention in our health rights here:
http://www.themomstreetjournal.com/
Last year, on this day, Joe Bid_n spoke at the CURA "Davos of Biotech" event at the Vatican:
http://leozagami.com/2019/04/24/joe-b...
The head of CURA:
https://thecurafoundation.org/board-o...
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-r...
Please get involved locally! Learn how with National Liberty Alliance:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
PLEASE help PROMOTE YAFTV on Brighteon by playing and sharing these videos on that platform:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide wherever you are to pray for the victims of the b_mbings in SL and for FREEDOM for humanity-- from the b_nkster cabal, from the f_scist technocracy, from the religious zealots. Together, we can create a heart resonance of our natural resistance to tyranny in all its forms!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!) --Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations: Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8 Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79 Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK Freedom from Tyranny! We ARE Free!
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