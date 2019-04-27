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“Russian Collusion” hoax fallout -- railroading of a Russian gun rights advocate Maria Butina
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17 views • April 27, 2019
WildNews.us -- US Judge sentences a Russian gun-rights activist 18-month in prison: “Russian Collusion” hoax fall out railroading of a Maria Butina by a Mueller FBI protégé, Robert Anderson, Jr. and her sentencing by an Obama US Judge, Tanya Sue Chutkan
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