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Full Show – Plan To Indict Deep-Staters Announced By 45 + Eric Bolling And More – 04/26/2019
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766 views • April 27, 2019
America’s gross domestic product in the first quarter blew expectations away. The 3.2% surge was the best annual starting growth in four years. President Trump touted the victory while reminding Americans how vital low inflation is. Trump’s MAGA policies are defying pessimistic economic forecasts stemming from the Fed's policies.
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