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Democrats Filed False Reports Against SecDef Shanahan To Save F-35
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103 views • April 26, 2019
Democrats falsely accused Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan of pushing Boeing fighter jets on the military in an attempt to derail his confirmation. Alex exposes the Dems that seeks only to regain power even if they hurt the effectiveness of the U.S. military.
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