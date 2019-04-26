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Veteran’s Call In Special: Emergency! InfoWars And Free Speech Under Attack - War Room Full Show
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45 views • April 26, 2019
It’s the monthly Veterans Call-In Show and our co-host is Veteran Ben Manthe who is also known as Bulletproof Ben in the Frontline Wrestling league. Ben tells us how he got his nickname ‘bulletproof’ and why he started Frontline Wrestling. We also takes calls from veterans on other current issues.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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