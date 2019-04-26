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Full Show: Where America Stands Right Now
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21 views • April 26, 2019
Will Johnson is joined by ex-Muslim Anni Cyrus to talk about how the Islamic state is trying to overtake the West. Owen Shroyer then pops in to discuss recent updates to the Jussie Smollett case, Mueller and Joe Biden. Savanah Hernandez joins the last half of the show to talk about how to achieve success, why the Democrats are welcoming the migrant invasion and some of the craziest stories you won’t see in the mainstream media.
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