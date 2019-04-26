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Supporting Free Speech And The Shift In Economics
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67 views • April 26, 2019
Global capital is shifting to China and the third world while commodities are coming out of the first world to feed those nations. Dr. Nick Begich reveals steps you can take to support a healthy economy and free speech.
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