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Big Brother In The Media
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112 views • April 26, 2019
Big Tech has gained unprecedented power over our lives, yet the left is hesitant to criticize them because they serve the left's agenda. Dr. Nick Begich explains why we all need to worry about the control Big Tech has over the media.
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