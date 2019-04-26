© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Reveals Rivers Of Sewage Flowing Down LA Streets
Follow
0
Share
Report
446 views • April 26, 2019
Tucker Carlson interviewed Los Angeles resident Karen Hix about photos she sent him regarding the trash and even raw sewage now lining the once great streets of LA. Alex explains this is a growing trend in cities dominated by leftist policies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.