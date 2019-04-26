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Do You Own Your Own Cells? Medical Pioneer Persecuted by US Govt
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35 views • April 26, 2019
Lori Gregory and Dr. Kristin Comella, world-renowned expert on regenerative medicine using a patient’s own stem cells join to talk about the federal government’s unprecedented attempt to regulate our bodies. This new treatment holds amazing potential, which is why government & industry want to control your body, your healthcare, your informed choice and your liberty.
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