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Uber Driver Who Refused to Take Women for Abortion Fired
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67 views • April 26, 2019
After he learned his passenger was going to an abortion clinic, the Uber driver offered to take her anywhere else. She refused, reported him to police and he was fired. But at least she could walk—unlike the young man who survived an abortion but had his legs ripped off. He’s not giving up but he has to like with the consequences of someone else’s “choice”.
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