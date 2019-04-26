© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
26Apr19 Handicapping the Horse Race of Jackasses for 2020
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • April 26, 2019
It’s hard to tell which is crazier—the 20 Democrat candidates or their policies. But David Knight looks at both. Then, world-renowned expert on regenerative medicine, Dr. Kirstin Comella, has been targeted by the federal government who seek exert unprecedented control over the new field that promises to be a game changer in terms of safety, efficacy & affordability.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.