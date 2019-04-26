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Trump Announces Plan To Criminally Prosecute The Deep State
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374 views • April 26, 2019
President Trump delivered a speech to the NRA and also gave Sean Hannity an interview covering his plans to go after the Deep State. Alex breaks down the critical breaking news that the President is about to drop the hammer on the enemies of America.
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