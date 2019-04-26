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20 SHOCKING China Facts You Didn't Know!
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573 views • April 26, 2019
Apart from being the most populous country in the world, China's economy is the second largest in the world after the US. However, some activities, norms, and Chinese government policies are quite bizarre by Western standards. From leftover women to dog meat festival, here are 20 Shocking China Facts You Didn't Know About
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