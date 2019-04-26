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The Truth About the Titanic Has Been Revealed
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888 views • April 26, 2019
Recent findings reveal the truth that has been buried for over one hundred years. Scientists have debunked the theory that the cause of the Titanic sinking was an iceberg. Why did Titanic sink? What's the real cause of the Titanic crash?
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