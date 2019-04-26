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Border Crisis: 'We need to break up the Ninth Circuit,' says Rep. Biggs
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5 views • April 26, 2019
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on the crisis at the U.S. southern border and the roadblocks the GOP keeps encounters from the Ninth Circuit- which contains California, Washington, Nevada and many other west coast states.
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