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Massachusetts AG's Anti-Gun Crusade Halted by Courts
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3 views • April 26, 2019
Mass. AG Maura Healey took 19 years of gun-law precedent and threw it out the window. The courts clapped back and stopped AG Healy's crusade in its tracks.
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