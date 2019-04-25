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Full Show – MUST SEE BROADCAST! Max Keiser Joins Alex Jones And More – 04/25/2019
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566 views • April 25, 2019
Ex-Vice President Joe Biden has formally announced his bid for presidency and is now the front-runner among the enormous pool of Dem hopefuls competing to face Trump in the 2020 general election. Trump welcomed “Sleepy Joe” to the race while reminding Americans that the country suffered a net loss of almost 200K manufacturing jobs under Biden’s VP years despite him currently running as a middle class champion.
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