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Ex-muslim Speaks Out On The Sharia Atrocities Of Iran
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9 views • April 25, 2019
Anna Cyrus joins the War Room will Will Johnson to discuss her story and over more news regarding Iran, the middle east, and the policies developing against some of these nation’s by Western civilization . Her struggle against Sharia Law is powerful, and this gripping interview is an eye-opening look at the terrors of Iran’s barbaric culture practices.
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